Jennie of Blackpink is returning with a new track that lit up major festival stages — a summer single following her run on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to her agency OA Entertainment (ODDATELIER), Jennie will release her new digital single "Less than a Lover" simultaneously worldwide on Friday at 1 p.m. through major music platforms at home and abroad.

A teaser poster released ahead of the single captures a sense of anticipation against an analog landscape seen through a truck window, evoking a cinematic aesthetic. Jennie served as the lead creative force on the project, handling songwriting, composition and direction of the music video.

The new track marks a notable shift in musical direction. Rather than the hard-hitting beats and spectacular dance performances she is known for, Jennie brings a lo-fi guitar and vintage electric keyboard-driven soundscape with a languid, emotional texture. Deep, densely layered vocals signal a new sonic identity for Jennie as a solo artist.

Jennie's momentum shows no signs of slowing. Her collaboration with Tame Impala, "Dracula (JENNIE Remix)," held its personal-best position of No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 again this week. The track is simultaneously setting records on two other charts — 28 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and 10 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

The release comes in direct response to wide demand from fans around the world. Jennie had previewed the song live at a string of major festivals — starting with Governors Ball Music Festival 2026 in the United States, followed by Roskilde in Denmark, Open'er in Poland and Mad Cool Festival 2026 in Spain. Fan-filmed footage from those performances spread rapidly on TikTok and Instagram Reels, triggering a flood of requests for an official release.

Jennie is set to perform next at Lollapalooza Chicago in the United States and Summer Sonic 2026 in Japan.