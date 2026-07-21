Dongjak-gu said it has doubled its adoption incentive grant to ease the financial burden on adoptive families and promote domestic adoption.

The district revised its ordinance on adoption incentive support on Thursday to help newly adoptive families manage early child-rearing costs and ensure children in need of protection can grow up in a stable home environment.

Under the revised ordinance, the grant for general children rises from 500,000 won ($337) to 1 million won, and the grant for children with disabilities doubles from 1 million won to 2 million won. The grant is paid once per adoptive household.

Eligible recipients are newly registered domestic adoptive families who have adopted a child under the Special Act on Domestic Adoption and have maintained resident registration in Dongjak-gu for at least six months while actually residing there.

Applications may be submitted at any time within six months of filing the adoption registration.

Families wishing to apply must visit the Dongjak-gu Integrated Child Protection Support Center (79 Noryangjin-ro 32-gil, 2nd floor) in person with the required documents: an adoption incentive grant application form, a copy of the adoption confirmation certificate issued by a court, and a copy of a bank account passbook.

The district said it expects the grant increase to not only ease the financial burden on adoptive families but also encourage domestic adoption of children in need of protection and help foster a more adoption-friendly social atmosphere.

For further inquiries, contact the Dongjak-gu Office's Children and Women Division.

"Adoption is a precious choice that changes a child's life while at the same time nurturing the future of our society," Dongjak-gu district mayor Ryu Sam-young said. "We will continue to pay close attention so that adoptive families can settle stably within the community and think first of the happiness of raising a child, rather than the burden of it."