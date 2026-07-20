Yeongdeungpo-gu Mayor Cho Yu-jin attended the "2026 Children's Press Corps Appointment Ceremony" on Monday afternoon.

At the ceremony, Cho presented appointment certificates to 38 newly selected student reporters drawn from fifth and sixth graders at local elementary schools, and handed out commendations to 10 children who had distinguished themselves through outstanding reporting work last year.

The newly appointed children's reporters will serve as honorary correspondents for Yeongdeungpo-gu's community newsletter "Kkumnamu Yeongdeungpo" through April next year, covering stories from across the district and delivering firsthand news from a child's perspective.

"The stories our children's reporters share are a precious link connecting the district and its residents," Cho said. "I look forward to seeing them bring Yeongdeungpo's charm to life through distinctive articles that capture what adults might easily overlook."