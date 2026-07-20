Im Seon-young, the most senior section chief in Yeongdeungpo-gu, has been promoted to Grade 4 director.

Im joined the district office in 1988 as a Grade 9 civil servant and built a reputation as Yeongdeungpo-gu's foremost public relations specialist, serving as press team leader and communications section chief during the sixth elected administration.

She subsequently served as head of Singil 5-dong, chief of the sanitation section and chief of the finance section before receiving a long-overdue promotion to director.

Six administrative staff members were also promoted to Grade 5: Kim Do-yeon, team leader in the finance section; Heo Chan-young, team leader in the revenue collection section; Jeong Chun-hyo, team leader in the senior welfare section; Kim Su-young, team leader in the urban safety section; Kim Jong-yul, team leader in the redevelopment project section; and Jeong Eun-gyeong, team leader in Mullae-dong. Hwang Ha-young, team leader in Dangsan 2-dong and a social welfare officer, was also promoted to Grade 5.