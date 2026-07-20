Dongdaemun-gu in Seoul conducted safety inspections Monday at the underground parking construction site in Gandeme Park and the Huigyeong retention basin area in preparation for the monsoon season and heavy rainfall.

District Mayor Choi Dong-min visited the Gandeme Park underground parking construction site that morning, receiving briefings on construction progress and rainy-season safety measures.

The underground parking facility is being built beneath the park to ease the district's chronic parking shortage, with a total floor area of 3,508 square meters and 85 parking spaces. The project carries a total budget of 19.12 billion won ($12.9 million) and is on track for completion in September 2027.

Retaining wall work for underground excavation is currently underway at the site. Choi inspected the condition of retaining structures and anchor installations, internal drainage systems, and safety management along surrounding roads and pedestrian paths, with a focus on risks posed by rain-softened ground.

He also called for advance review of sightlines near the entrance and the installation of traffic safety facilities to prevent congestion once vehicles begin using the lot after completion. Noting that nearby businesses have suffered as park visitors have dwindled during construction, Choi urged workers to manage the project schedule carefully so that work can be finished on time without compromising safety.

In the afternoon, Choi toured the Huigyeong retention basin and a series of facilities within the site, including the rainwater pump station, sanitation vehicle garage, temporary waste transfer station and tow-vehicle storage lot.

The Huigyeong retention basin, located along Hancheon-ro 326, covers 14,418 square meters and holds up to 31,800 cubic meters of water. The flood-control facility temporarily stores and releases stormwater during heavy downpours, reducing flood damage for about 3,060 households in the Huigyeong-dong area.

Choi checked the operational readiness of the Huigyeong rainwater pump station, the basin's drainage capacity and potential hazards around the structures. He also reviewed the management of the sanitation garage and the temporary recycling waste transfer station, ordering staff to tighten on-site controls to prevent waste from being washed away or obstructing drainage during heavy rain.

Choi also received an update on a project to develop a youth sports and cultural complex and green space at the Huigyeong retention basin site, along with plans to relocate existing facilities. He instructed officials to maintain safe management of each facility until the project gets fully under way, and to secure alternative sites for facilities requiring relocation without causing inconvenience to residents.

"During the monsoon season, not a single site — whether a construction site's foundation, a drainage system, a retention basin or a rainwater pump station — can be managed carelessly," Choi said. "We will promptly address everything identified during today's inspections and continue checking and monitoring our facilities so that residents suffer no damage even if heavy rain returns."