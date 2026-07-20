ITZY member Ryujin has addressed the controversy over a moment during a recent performance in which she was seen putting her hand inside her pants.

Ryujin was captured on stage adjusting her clothing by reaching into her pants during ITZY's world tour concert at SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, the Philippines, on July 11. The gesture, which some found inappropriate, sparked debate online over whether the action was suitable for a live performance.

During a live broadcast Sunday, Ryujin explained what happened, saying her jumpsuit had kept rolling up and the pain had become severe. "I acted on impulse to fix my outfit without really thinking," she said. She added that the footage looked more conspicuous than she had realized at the time. "When I watched the video again later, I could see how it might be misunderstood, even to my own eyes," she said.

"I received many messages and heard a range of opinions about this," Ryujin said. "I am sorry for causing concern and discomfort with my behavior on stage. I should have been more careful up there. I am truly sorry to the fans."

ITZY is currently meeting fans around the world as part of its ongoing world tour this month. The group is set to resume the tour with a Macao concert on Aug. 15, followed by stops in Taipei, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Frankfurt and Singapore.