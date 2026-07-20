The second comprehensive special counsel team led by Special Prosecutor Kwon Chang-young, which is investigating allegations left unresolved after the three major special counsel probes into insurrection, Kim Keon Hee and the Marine Corps case, has pushed back against criticism over a string of rejected arrest warrants, saying the cases are difficult to assess uniformly.

Deputy Special Prosecutor Kim Ji-mi, speaking at a regular briefing Monday, was asked about the team's repeated failures to secure custody of key suspects. "Personally, I think seeking warrants in an investigation that has not yet uncovered everything — after the three major special counsels — is harder," she said. "The reasons for each rejected warrant are different."

Since its launch in February, the team has sought arrest warrants against 17 suspects — excluding Yoo Byeong-ho, a former Board of Audit and Inspection member whose warrant review was held Monday — and had only six granted. The rejection rate of 64.7 percent is well above the norm, drawing criticism that the team lacks investigative capacity.

Against that backdrop, the team has already extended its basic 90-day mandate twice — by 30 days each time — and has asked the National Assembly for an additional extension. The Assembly is currently moving through the legislative process to amend the law and extend the team's operating period.

Kim said the team plans to review whether to refile warrant applications for some suspects if the extension is granted. "Please watch to see whether we refile or pursue indictment without detention," she added.

The team said Monday it has obtained evidence that Hong Jang-won, former first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, was directly involved in the martial law declaration. Kim said investigators confirmed that immediately after emergency martial law was declared, NIS Second Deputy Director Hwang Won-jin ordered subordinate units to dispatch investigators to the martial law command's joint investigation headquarters, and that the unit chief who received the order then relayed the instruction to send investigators when the martial law command requested them.

She added that beyond Hong's order to subordinate units to establish a contact network with the Defense Counterintelligence Command, the head of the security division also directly ordered the establishment of a contact network with the Korean National Police Agency — evidence that the first deputy director issued specific operational instructions. The team said it is continuing to trace how those instructions were carried out.

The team also said it has identified indications that the Defense Counterintelligence Command was involved in handling the Marine Corps case, and has booked former Counterintelligence Command chief Hwang Yu-seong as a suspect for questioning. Kim said he was booked on charges of abuse of authority obstructing the exercise of rights, specifically for allegedly interfering with efforts to determine whether former President Yoon Suk-yeol — referred to internally as "VIP" — had expressed fury over the case.

The team plans to summon former Korean National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-geun for questioning again Tuesday over allegations that an investigation into the Unification Church was suppressed. He was previously questioned as a suspect on one occasion. On Monday, the team also questioned the head of the criminal intelligence division at the National Police Agency's National Investigation Headquarters.

The team also plans to summon former Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong for questioning as a suspect Thursday over allegations that preferential treatment was given to the family of first lady Kim Keon Hee in connection with a route change for the Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway project.

The team is investigating People Power Party lawmakers Na Kyung-won, Yoon Sang-hyeon, Kim Gi-hyeon and Kwon Young-jin on charges of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant issued by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials against former President Yoon. Yoon Sang-hyeon and Kwon Young-jin submitted written statements in lieu of appearing in person. Na and Kim were asked to appear Monday but did not comply. The team said it will accept written statements from them and plans to review the contents before deciding whether to demand their in-person appearance.