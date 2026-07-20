The new Air Force One that President Donald Trump controversially declined to use on his return flight from last month's NATO summit has been confirmed to have weaker security capabilities than the existing presidential aircraft. Trump said the plane's defenses will be upgraded.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Trump, speaking to reporters, responded to questions about the new plane's missile defense systems by saying they would be upgraded "to the highest level in about a month." The comment was seen as an acknowledgment of an earlier Times report that the new Air Force One falls short of the existing plane's security standards.

The new aircraft, which Trump showed off to the press last month, was a gift from Qatar. Lavishly decorated with gold fixtures to suit Trump's tastes, the plane entered service on June 19 after security equipment was installed.

Trump flew the new plane to the NATO summit but returned on the older presidential aircraft. When reporters asked about the switch, he gave no clear answer. The Times subsequently reported that the new plane lacked the advanced defensive systems of its predecessor, including missile defense capabilities. When the paper further reported that the Secret Service had advised Trump to use the existing Air Force One over safety concerns, the White House was thrown into turmoil.

The White House directed the FBI to investigate the source of the leak. The Justice Department issued grand jury subpoenas to the Times reporters who wrote the story, and The New York Times filed a lawsuit demanding the subpoenas be quashed, arguing they violated press freedom.

Trump did not specify what features would be added to the new plane, but upgrades to its security systems and other capabilities are expected.