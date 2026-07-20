MyRealTrip announced Monday the launch of MyLandPick, a quote platform connecting travel agencies with local destination service providers for incentive travel.

MyRealTrip has been expanding its agency partner network with a focus on the aviation sector since entering the travel agency business in 2023. MyLandPick is designed to meet growing incentive travel demand by allowing domestic travel agencies and their partners to compare quotes from local destination operators — who handle on-the-ground itineraries and services — on a single platform, and to complete payments and settlements there as well.

Only destination operators that have passed a vetting process and confirmed surety insurance coverage are admitted to the platform, ensuring a secure transaction environment. Travel agencies can compare prices and terms across multiple operators and finalize quotes online, eliminating the time-consuming back-and-forth of contacting each provider individually. Agencies already using the platform have cited the ability to manage previously scattered tasks in one place as a key advantage.

To mark the launch, MyRealTrip is running a promotional campaign through Sept. 30, offering 10 million won ($6,740) in credits to travel agencies and partners that use MyLandPick. The credits can be used on the platform in the same way as cash.

"As demand for group travel, including incentive trips, shows signs of recovery, we built this platform so travel agencies can conveniently find and compare vetted destination operators in one place," a MyRealTrip official said. "With the launch of MyLandPick, we will strengthen our competitiveness in the B2B travel agency business and further solidify trust within the industry."