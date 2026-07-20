Gwangjin-gu held a "Healing Film Festival" at the district office's main auditorium on Thursday to honor the dedication of workers at long-term care facilities.

At the event, the district presented commendations to 19 long-term care workers and three outstanding facilities for their contributions to improving service quality and caring for elderly residents. Attendees then screened "Number One," a film centered on the value of family, as an opportunity to rest and recharge.

The district also ran a social awareness campaign — "Care with Respect: Together with Consideration, Better Value" — in partnership with the Seoul Metropolitan Long-Term Care Worker Support Center to raise public recognition of care workers.

Gwangjin-gu has consistently expanded support for the psychological recovery and improved working conditions of long-term care workers. Following a healing concert in 2024, the district has held the film festival annually since last year to offer cultural enrichment and opportunities to recharge. In 2023, it became the first autonomous district in Seoul to introduce a welfare points support program. This year, the district is providing 120.4 million won ($81,100) in welfare points to 623 long-term care workers as part of its broader effort to foster a stable working environment.

"I am deeply grateful to all the long-term care facility workers who dedicate themselves every day to caring for our elderly residents," district mayor Kim Gyeong-ho said. "I hope this Healing Film Festival offers a meaningful opportunity to set aside the burdens of daily life, even briefly, and enjoy some rest through culture. We will continue to provide diverse forms of support so that long-term care workers are respected and able to work in an increasingly stable environment."