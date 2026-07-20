Police and military authorities have launched an investigation after an Army noncommissioned officer was found dead at a private residence in Yanggu-gun, Gangwon Province.

According to police, the NCO, identified only by the surname A, was found unconscious on the second floor of a single-family home in Yanggu-eup at around 8:19 a.m. Monday.

Officers and fire department personnel responded to the scene and conducted an on-site inspection; military authorities also carried out a separate investigation at the location.

No signs of forced entry or evidence pointing to foul play have been found so far, according to authorities.

Police and the military are questioning the deceased's family members and unit personnel to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the death.

"We plan to determine the precise cause of death through an autopsy and other means," a police official said.

If you're thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare's helpline 1393, available 24/7. Please request a translator for English-language services.