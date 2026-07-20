Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni broke down in tears after his side's defeat to Spain in the 2026 North and Central America World Cup final, offering an emotional apology to his country.

Speaking at a post-match news conference at MetLife Stadium in New York on Sunday, Scaloni bowed his head with tears in his eyes and said in a trembling voice, "I need to think about whether I can continue as coach or whether I lack the ability to do so."

He repeatedly wiped away tears as he spoke. "None of us on the coaching staff ever dreamed we would find ourselves in a situation like this," he said. "It will take a great deal to pick ourselves back up and build a team like this again."

His face flushed, Scaloni was unable to finish his remarks. "It hurts. It hurts to the soul," he said. "I'm sorry" — and with that, he rose from his seat and left.

Argentina fell to Spain after conceding a goal to Ferran Torres in extra time. The defeat came amid difficult circumstances — midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the second half after accumulating yellow cards, leaving Argentina a man down.

Scaloni's composure cracked when reporters asked about his future at the post-match news conference. His contract with the national team runs through December.

He said he would "speak with the president" of the Argentine Football Association and indicated he intended to see out his contract.

He also thanked the federation president for giving him the opportunity to lead the team. "This has been a dream for all of us, and our players and staff tried their best until the very last moment," he said.

He added that he felt it was right to "take some time to think through how to move forward."