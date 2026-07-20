Ko Young-wook, a former singer who served prison time for sex crimes and was subsequently banned from broadcasting, posted a series of critical messages targeting the entertainment industry and fellow celebrities within a single day.

On Monday, Ko wrote that he had "liked watching Animal Farm" — referring to the long-running SBS animal program — and added, "It's late, but it's a relief," saying someone had been "cut off too quickly" when they "would have been acquitted in the end." The post came after dog trainer Lee Chan-jong was found not guilty on sex offense charges in an appeals court ruling.

Ko also took aim at the broadcasting industry more broadly, writing, "I'm not sure whether the bar for getting on TV has gotten lower or whether it's just become more diverse — all sorts of people are out there working, and it leaves a bitter taste." He attached a link to a news article reporting that broadcaster Pungja had drawn controversy for making light of menstrual cramps.

On Sunday, Ko published a lengthy post naming Tak Jae-hoon, a former member of the group Rula, directly.

After meeting with the head of Rula's agency, Ko wrote: "Tak Jae-hoon, and the rest of you from Rula — do you really think you could have made it to where you are today without the boss? If you want to do right by him at the very least, reach out and make sure you go see him."

Ko debuted with Rula in 1994 and scored hits including "3!4!" and "Angel Without Wings." In 2013, he received a confirmed sentence of two years and six months in prison for sex crimes against minors. At sentencing, he was also ordered to wear an electronic ankle bracelet, making him the first celebrity required to do so.

He did not return to broadcasting after his release. In 2023, he opened a YouTube channel but shut it down within a day. Since then, he has used social media to share updates on his life and personal thoughts.