The Ministry of Interior and Safety said it will provide an additional 1.6 billion won ($1.08 million) in special disaster safety grants to Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province and North Gyeongsang Province — three regions hit by heavy rains from Friday through Sunday.

The ministry will also provide 120 million won in disaster relief funds to Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province to help cope with the ongoing heat wave alongside flood recovery efforts.

The heavy rains caused road washouts, soil erosion and residential flooding across North Gyeongsang Province — including Uiseong and Andong — as well as Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, forcing residents to evacuate temporarily. In response, the ministry activated Level 2 of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to manage the damage.

Uiseong and Andong, which suffered major wildfires last year, face particular concern over additional damage to fire-affected areas and temporary residential facilities. The special disaster grants will be used for emergency repairs to damaged facilities, relief for displaced residents, removal of debris and fallen rocks, and urgent safety measures at hazardous sites.

Earlier, the ministry provided 2.1 billion won in emergency special disaster grants to six cities and provinces — Daejeon, Sejong, Gyeonggi Province, North Chungcheong Province, South Chungcheong Province and North Gyeongsang Province — struck by heavy rains from July 8 to 10.

The disaster relief funds will support operating costs such as cooling expenses at heat-relief shelters and the purchase of tailored relief supplies for vulnerable groups. The funding comes as heat waves are forecast to persist nationwide, with the first "extreme heat alert" recently issued for Gyeongsan and Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province.

Minister of Interior and Safety Yun Ho-jung said the government would "make full use of all available administrative and fiscal tools to help residents affected by the successive bouts of heavy rain return to their daily lives as quickly as possible," adding that local governments and relevant agencies should "thoroughly inspect wildfire-affected areas and landslide-prone zones, work to protect those most vulnerable to the heat, and take preemptive measures to prevent further damage."