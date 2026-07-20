Danish brand Ecco Golf said it will launch the BIOM C5 Premium, an upgraded high-performance golf shoe based on the BIOM C5 that drew strong demand after its release earlier this year, on July 24.

The BIOM C5 Premium builds on the proven performance technology of the original BIOM C5, adding premium materials, refined detailing and a precision fit system. It is designed for golfers who want a stable swing and a comfortable fit, combining functionality with style.

The shoe incorporates Ecco's core BIOM Natural Motion platform, which positions the foot closer to the ground to deliver natural movement and enhanced stability. Premium performance leather developed at Ecco's own tannery gives the shoe superior durability and a refined appearance.

Timo Vollrath, Ecco Golf's global marketing director, said the BIOM C5 had "earned the love of golfers around the world since its launch as a performance golf shoe combining comfort, stability and control." He added that the BIOM C5 Premium "takes that proven platform further by layering in Ecco's technology, premium materials and craftsmanship to raise the bar on overall quality."

Ecco Golf continues to build on its performance heritage alongside a roster of world-class professional golfers, including Thorbjørn Olesen, Aaron Rai, Thomas Bjørn and Lydia Ko.