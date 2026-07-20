Jennie of girl group Blackpink has shared a photo of herself with an unidentified man.

On Sunday, Jennie posted a single Polaroid photo on her social media showing herself alone with a mystery man whose face was covered by a heart emoji.

In the photo, the two sit side by side, each resting their head on the other's shoulder.

Jennie offered no explanation, prompting a wave of speculation among fans.

Some have suggested the image could be promotional content or a still from a music video tied to an upcoming release she recently teased.

Jennie is preparing to release "Less Than a Lover," a dreamy ballad she co-wrote and contributed lyrics to.