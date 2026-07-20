Oil spill volume also falls

Maritime pollution incidents in the eastern waters of South Jeolla Province fell 28 percent in the first half of this year, with 13 cases recorded compared with 18 during the same period last year, the Yeosu Coast Guard said Monday.

The five-case drop was accompanied by a 39 percent reduction in the volume of pollutants discharged — from 1,333 liters in the first half of last year to 521 liters this year, according to the coast guard. By sea zone, the waters around Gwangyang Port and the stretch from Gukdong Port to Yeosu's Jonghwa-dong each recorded five incidents, together accounting for about 77 percent of all cases.

By cause, maritime accidents, negligence and equipment damage each accounted for four incidents, or 31 percent of the total. Fishing vessels were the most common pollution source, also responsible for four cases.

Diesel was the most frequently spilled substance, involved in five incidents, or 38 percent of cases. By volume, oily mixtures — bilge water — made up the largest share at 538 liters, or 66 percent of total discharge.

Among the notable cases, the Yeosu Coast Guard tracked down and apprehended a large vessel that had deliberately dumped 350 liters of wastewater into Yeosu waters in the early morning hours before fleeing through Geoje to Busan Port.

The vessel, an 800-ton ship registered in Busan identified as Vessel A, discharged bilge water through its pipes into the sea at around 4:30 a.m. on June 16 while anchored at Yeosu New Port, then fled to Busan via Geoje Island without taking any containment measures. Coast guard investigators traced the ship through oil fingerprint analysis and apprehended it 20 days later, billing it for all associated costs.

The coast guard attributed the overall improvement to proactive prevention efforts, including focused management of high-risk vessels and facilities, expansion of drone-based patrol operations, and stepped-up public outreach on marine environmental protection.

"Based on our analysis of pollution incidents by season, we will strengthen prevention activities in vulnerable sea zones and work with relevant agencies to keep our waters safe and clean," said Kim Gi-yong, chief of the Yeosu Coast Guard.