Busan Port Authority (BPA) and the Busan Regional Office of Oceans and Fisheries said they will run a "Port Safety Culture Week" from Monday through Friday to promote a safety culture at Busan Port and prevent workplace accidents among port workers.

The event is held twice a year, organized jointly by the two agencies, to spread a safety culture at port worksites and raise workers' safety awareness. This year's program centers on a port safety and accident-prevention campaign, a joint safety inspection by port safety inspectors, and a capacity-building seminar for port stakeholders.

On Monday, a port safety and accident-prevention campaign will be held at Sinseondae Pier in Busan, with participation from the Busan Regional Office of Oceans and Fisheries, BPA, and port transport businesses and associations. On Thursday, safety inspectors from other ports — including Yeosu, Gwangyang and Incheon — will join a review of safety management conditions at key Busan Port worksites and share inspection techniques and best practices.

On Friday, a capacity-building seminar for port safety officials will be held at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal. Presentations will cover four topics: the current state of major port safety accidents and the policy direction for port safety; symptoms of heat-related illness and first-aid procedures; the importance of personal protective equipment and accident case studies; and safe work methods for port transport-related businesses.