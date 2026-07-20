Fashion designer Hwang Jae-geun, 50, best known as the mask designer for MBC's entertainment program "King of Mask Singer," has sparked a buzz online after revealing a dramatically transformed appearance.

On Monday, multiple online communities including Theqoo circulated a series of photos under the title "Shocking update on fashion designer Hwang Jae-geun," placing his past public appearances side by side with his recent looks.

Recent photos posted to Hwang's social media account show that his signature shaved head and mustache are gone. In their place is a short hairstyle with bangs, thick eyebrows and smooth skin — a look so different that fans compared it to asking an AI to recast him as an actor. His muscular arms, visibly bulging in the photos, also drew attention.

Hwang posted a review of the film "Hope" to his account on Thursday, writing: "Thrillingly, thrillingly thrilling. Strikingly, strikingly striking. A proper flood of emotion. Like acid reflux. Hope."

Hwang first made a name for himself by winning On Style's "Project Runway Korea Season 3," then gained wider fame as the mask designer for MBC's "King of Mask Singer."

Netizens who spotted the change reacted with surprise, with comments including "Is this really the same person? He looks completely different," "Was the shaved head a concept all along? He's got a full head of hair," "He looks like Kangta from H.O.T." and "He looks great."