Amid repeated cases of high-risk pregnant women and newborns being turned away from hospital after hospital in emergencies, a pregnant woman who suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident and was refused admission by multiple hospitals has safely received treatment and delivered her baby at Konyang University Hospital in Daejeon.

According to Yonhap, a 34-year-old woman identified only as A, who was 31 weeks pregnant, was involved in a traffic accident in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, at around 5 p.m. on May 21, sustaining serious injuries including an open comminuted fracture that exposed the bone in her right knee.

A required emergency surgery, but even major hospitals in North Gyeongsang Province turned her away, citing the absence of orthopedic surgeons, obstetricians and neonatal care staff.

Konyang University Hospital, reached through the emergency medical network, immediately agreed to accept her, prioritizing the safety of both the patient and the fetus.

A arrived at the hospital's emergency room at around 1 a.m. on May 22 — eight hours after the accident — and underwent surgery successfully. After a stable recovery over the following weeks, she gave birth safely at the hospital on Thursday.

"Fracture surgery on a woman near full term is extremely delicate, as every step — anesthesia, medication and surgical positioning — can affect the fetus," a hospital official said. "Through close collaboration between the obstetrics and orthopedics departments, we carefully monitored the condition of both the patient and the fetus throughout the procedure and took meticulous precautions, including minimizing radiation exposure."