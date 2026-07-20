The Korea SMEs and Startups Distribution Agency, known as Hana, will support startups in expanding their offline sales channels by helping them enter pop-up stores and department store exhibitions.

Hana announced Monday it is recruiting 200 companies to participate in its "2026 Startup Offline Support Project." The program is designed to strengthen startups' marketing capabilities and help them secure stable sales channels.

Eligibility is open to small and medium-sized enterprises that have been in operation for seven years or less. Applicants may choose between two tracks: pop-up store support or offline exhibition support.

Companies selected for the pop-up store track will be placed in pop-up stores operating in high-traffic commercial districts such as Seongsu and Hongdae in the second half of the year. In addition to on-site sales, participants will receive marketing support including short-form and viral video production and promotional content creation.

Companies selected for the offline exhibition track will take part in concept-driven exhibitions held at major retail outlets such as department stores. The events will also feature experiential promotions — including lucky draws and stamp tours — to drive consumer foot traffic.

While listing products on online platforms has become relatively easy for startups, offline channels where consumers can experience products firsthand and build brand awareness remain scarce. Pop-up stores in particular have established themselves as an effective marketing tool for quickly gauging consumer response and raising brand recognition, driving growing demand not only from large companies but from startups as well. The program focuses on going beyond simple sales support to expand direct touchpoints between early-stage startups and consumers.

"The startup boom has produced more companies with strong products, but many still struggle to secure channels to showcase those products to consumers," Hana chief executive Lee Tae-sik said. "Through this program, we will actively support startups in meeting consumers directly, promoting their products and laying the groundwork for growth."

Applications are open from Monday through Aug. 7 via the Panpandaero website.