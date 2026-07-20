Gwangjin-gu (District Mayor Kim Kyung-ho) is launching a three-step intensive support program to boost college applicants' chances in the 2027 academic year's early admissions round, with applications set to open in about a month.

Because strategy is decisive in early admissions, the district is treating August — the month before applications open — as a "golden window" for exam takers, rolling out a stepped series of seminars, one-on-one consulting sessions and intensive counseling.

The first step is a college admissions strategy seminar at the Gwangjin-gu Office main auditorium on Aug. 7. Park Jung-seo, center director at Etoos Edu, will lead the session, covering key changes to the 2027 early admissions process and practical application strategies.

The seminar is open to 300 students and parents. Registration opens Monday on the Gwangjin-gu Office website on a first-come, first-served basis.

Building on the seminar, the district will hold a two-day "Early Admissions Intensive Consulting" session at the same auditorium Aug. 11–12. Active teachers from the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education's University Admissions Guidance Team will take part in large numbers, providing one-on-one tailored counseling to 160 students in total. Each session will draw on the student's school record, mock exam scores and target universities to offer concrete, personalized guidance.

The final step is a "Special Early Admissions Preparation Week" running Aug. 24–31 at the Gwangjin-gu college counseling center, giving students a last chance to review their plans before applications open.

To ease anxiety in the days immediately before the application window, the district will keep the counseling center open every day during that period except Sundays. Resident professional admissions consultants will review each student's grades and target university tier to provide close, personalized support aimed at securing a final offer.

"August is the critical month when students preparing for September early admissions must think hardest and build their strategy," District Mayor Kim said. "Through this carefully timed three-step program, developed in partnership with credible educational institutions and working teachers, I hope every student in our district sees all their hard work rewarded with the best possible outcome."