Companies are moving aggressively to adopt AI agents to streamline business operations. Yet the pool of external data that enterprises can connect to AI remains limited, and many observers warn that requiring developers to integrate APIs one by one will become a serious obstacle to the broader spread of AI transformation.

Coocon, the business data platform unit of Webcash Group, said Monday it has launched 30 AI MCP (Model Context Protocol) products that AI agents can use immediately, addressing those limitations. The announcement was made by Chief Executive Kim Jong-hyun.

MCP is a communication standard that normalizes how AI agents connect to, query and use external data and systems. In an MCP environment, AI can call up the data it needs through natural-language commands alone and apply it directly to tasks, sparing users the trouble of integrating each data source individually. The setup enables AI-driven workflow automation across MCP-compatible environments such as cloud desktops, Cursor and VS Code.

Coocon announced plans to pursue an MCP-based data project in June. Within a month, it released actual MCP products, accelerating its transition into an "AI data platform."

The 30 AI MCP-exclusive products cover high-demand financial data for corporate use, drawn from core data categories widely used across business operations — identity and credential verification, real estate and vehicle information, and business registration checks.

Coocon plans to expand its MCP product lineup to 100 by the end of this year and to offer its entire product range on an MCP basis by 2027. Looking further ahead, the company intends to extend its support beyond data into the payments space, steadily growing the range of services available to AI agents.

"This product store launch marks a pivotal turning point as Coocon leaps from a 'data API platform' to an 'AI data platform,'" Kim said. "We will actively support our customers' AI innovation by connecting the information businesses need in the AI era as quickly and easily as possible."

He added that the MCP products were assembled around services customers request most and can put to use in their work right away. "We will continue to reflect customer demand, proactively introduce services needed in the AI era, and further expand our role as a data platform that supports customers' AI innovation," he said.

Meanwhile, Webcash Group is picking up the pace on business strategy as founder and Chairman Seok Chang-gyu has recently returned to the front lines of management.

Seok was appointed chief executive of Bizplay, a corporate expense management service company, last month — his return to the role after about four years. Taking direct charge of Bizplay, he signaled his intent to push aggressively for expansion in expense management and B2E (business-to-employee) services.

According to Bizplay, Seok formally took over direct management of the company on July 1. The founder's return to the helm is intended to strengthen the company's market leadership in the AI era and upgrade its full suite of B2E services into an AI-based intelligent infrastructure.

"I will accelerate full-scale growth centered on the two pillars of expense management and B2E services," Seok said. "We will embed AI across business travel, welfare and meal-voucher services to transform the way both companies and their employees work, and grow Bizplay into a global platform."