Police investigating allegations of misconduct in the handling of the "Jang Yun-gi case" are set to question Jang directly for the first time.

The special investigation unit under the Korean National Police Agency's National Investigation Headquarters, tasked with uncovering the truth behind the Jang Yun-gi case, interviewed Jang on Monday afternoon at a correctional facility in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province.

It was the first time the special unit had directly questioned Jang. His uncle, an active-duty police officer, is also scheduled to be interviewed as a reference witness.

The unit is focusing on whether investigators at the Gwangju Gwangsan Police Station gave Jang preferential treatment or special accommodations during the investigation that followed his crime.

The uncle will be questioned separately over whether he intervened in the handling of the case.

The special unit said it had no information regarding claims by some that Jang had aspired to become a police officer — like his father, who is also an active-duty officer — and had been preparing for related exams.