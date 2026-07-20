A hair roller developed by actor Ku Hye-sun has surpassed 30,000 units in cumulative sales.

Ku posted a photo of herself wearing the hair roller on her social media account Monday, writing, "We have surpassed 30,000 units."

At the official retail price of 13,000 won ($9) per unit, cumulative sales are estimated to have reached 390 million won. The product had drawn criticism for being expensive for a hair roller, but sales have continued to climb.

Ku developed the product with a research team after being accepted into the engineering master's program at KAIST's Graduate School of Science Journalism in 2024.

Unlike conventional round hair rollers, the product can be laid flat, re-rolled and adjusted in size, making it more portable. It is made from a high-performance polymer composite featuring a wave-shaped mold structure with silicone lamination. Ku secured a patent for the technology, and the product received an excellence patent award.

Ku has also been expanding her sales channels. After entering Shinsegae duty-free last month, she aired a sales broadcast on a TV home shopping channel Sunday.