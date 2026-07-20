Incheon Global Campus (IGC) is expanding its "Thousand-Won Breakfast" program for students.

With participation far exceeding initial projections, the foundation has secured additional government funding to offer affordable morning meals to more students.

The Incheon Global Campus Operating Foundation announced Monday that the number of students using the program in the first half of this year surpassed the original target by 39 percent, reflecting higher-than-expected participation.

As the surge in demand threatened to strain the existing budget, the foundation reanalyzed usage figures across its member universities, revised its second-half plan and requested additional funding.

The effort paid off: the foundation secured an additional 3.6 million won ($2,430) in government funds after receiving approval from the Korea Agency of Education, Culture and Information Service for Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. The annual support capacity will grow from 6,000 to 7,800 students — an increase of 1,800.

"We will ensure the program continues without disruption in the second half so that students can use the Thousand-Won Breakfast without any inconvenience," said Byeon Ju-yeong, chief executive of the IGC Operating Foundation.