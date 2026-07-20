The race to lead the Democratic Party of Korea's Incheon Metropolitan City chapter has narrowed to three candidates — Rep. Jeong Il-young (Incheon Yeonsu-eul), Rep. Heo Jong-sik (Incheon Dong-Michuhol-gap) and former lawmaker Lee Seong-man — setting off an intensifying contest for party support.

With all three candidates having formally declared their bids, competition is expected to be fierce over the direction of the Incheon Democratic Party's organizational management and its strategy for the 2028 general election.

The next Incheon chapter chair will lead the city chapter for two years and spearhead the party's campaign for the 23rd National Assembly general election in 2028.

The vote is drawing particular attention within the party as the first chapter chair election since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration and the inauguration of Park Chan-dae as Incheon's ninth directly elected mayor.

Heo, who was the first to announce his candidacy, has centered his campaign on the values of unity and integration.

His core campaign pledges include balanced development between older urban districts and new towns, and building a chapter that transcends factional lines.

Heo said he would "accept a primary if that is the will of party members," while emphasizing the goal of a united "one-team Democratic Party" after the election.

Jeong has put forward the slogan "A stronger city chapter, a greater Incheon," stressing collaborative leadership and a chapter run with party members at its center.

He laid out a vision of building an organization where local constituency committees and regional lawmakers grow together, and of establishing a strong chapter that supports the success of the Lee Jae Myung administration.

Former lawmaker Lee has made "member-centered chapter reform" the centerpiece of his campaign.

He said he would move away from a party structure dominated by select figures, broaden rank-and-file member participation, expand the standing committee, build a member communication platform and strengthen the evaluation system for elected officials.

Political observers in the region view the election as more than a simple leadership contest — they see it as a test of strength over candidate nominations for the 2028 general election and future dominance within Incheon's Democratic Party.

While the chapter chair's direct authority over the nomination process is limited, the position carries considerable influence over local organizational management, party operations and coordination with the central party leadership.

The three candidates' distinct platforms are coming into sharp relief. Heo is running on unity and balanced regional development; Jeong on organizational stability and experience; and Lee on structural reform and strengthening internal party democracy.

Political observers in the region expect the primary's outcome to have a significant bearing not only on the reorganization of Incheon's Democratic Party but also on the candidate nomination landscape for the next general election and the broader realignment of power in local politics.