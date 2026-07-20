The 2026 FIFA World Cup in North and Central America drew a total of 6.81 million fans to stadiums across the tournament — the largest attendance in the competition's history.

According to FIFA, Sunday's final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey drew 80,663 spectators, bringing the tournament's cumulative attendance to 6,810,966.

The average attendance per match was 65,490, with a venue occupancy rate of 99.7 percent — effectively sold out throughout the tournament.

The all-time World Cup attendance record had already been broken on June 25, when cumulative attendance surpassed the previous mark of 3,605,357 and continued to climb from there.

The previous record had been set at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, where total attendance reached 3,587,538.

FIFA said on its official social media accounts that it was "sincerely grateful to everyone who made this event the largest in history."

The tournament featured an expanded field of 48 nations — up from previous editions — which also increased the total number of matches to 104.

Despite early concerns over high ticket prices, the near-capacity crowds throughout the competition were seen as a sign of the tournament's commercial success.

However, ticket prices for the final drew controversy, with some resale prices exceeding 100 million won ($67,400). Forbes, citing German ticket resale platform Tickaroo, reported that Trophy Lounge seats — which include food and beverages — crossed the 100 million won mark.

On another resale platform, Tickpick, the average price for a final ticket was $11,327, while the lowest listed price stood at $6,943.