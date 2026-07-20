Singer and actor Eom Jung-hwa has made a public appeal to perform at the Waterbomb festival.

A video titled "If I Don't Finish It, No One Will" was recently uploaded to the YouTube channel "Umaizing Eom Jung-hwa TV."

The clip follows Eom's daily life as she prepares for a festival performance. "There's a really fun music festival stage in mid-June," she said, explaining why she filmed the video. "It's been a while since I've been on stage, so I feel both excited and nervous. I wanted to show everyone how hard I'm working to get ready."

Eom candidly documented her preparation — intense workouts, costume fittings and choreography rehearsals. Her toned physique and disciplined self-care drew wide admiration, particularly given that she is 56.

During a rehearsal, Eom asked her dancers why summer festivals never invite her. When one dancer replied that it might be because she is such a senior figure in the industry, she pushed back with a hint of disappointment. "I'm confident I can put on a genuinely exciting show," she said.

Eom then turned directly to the camera and left a video message: "Waterbomb — can't you invite Eom Jung-hwa? I'll come in a swimsuit. I used to be a summer killer back in the day," drawing laughs from viewers.