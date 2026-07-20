Laying groundwork for tourism product, MICE demand expansion Business Smart Class experience

Parata Air announced Monday that it conducted a study tour of Vietnam's Hanoi and Sapa regions in partnership with Modutour.

The study tour ran from Wednesday through Sunday on a five-day, three-night itinerary. About 30 people participated, including officials from Parata Air, Modutour and affiliated travel agencies.

The tour was organized to assess the potential for developing tourism products linking Hanoi and Sapa — two of northern Vietnam's most prominent destinations — and to explore ways to expand demand in the corporate incentive group and MICE markets. Participants visited key tourist sites, hotels and local infrastructure while discussing future product planning and sales strategies.

Participants also flew on Parata Air's Hanoi route, giving them a firsthand look at the airline's in-flight service and the competitiveness of its travel products.

Parata Air operates a Business Smart Class on its Hanoi route, offering wide seating, priority check-in and dedicated in-flight meals, among other premium services — setting it apart from conventional low-cost carriers.

Parata Air launched service on the Incheon–Hanoi route on July 13. The route operates daily, seven days a week, using the wide-body Airbus A330-200.

"This study tour was organized to mark our new Hanoi launch by reviewing local tourism resources with our key sales partners and identifying new travel demand," a Parata Air official said. "We will continue to strengthen cooperation with the travel industry to boost the route's competitiveness by expanding Hanoi-Sapa linked products as well as corporate incentive and group demand."

Meanwhile, Parata Air has been actively working to improve passenger convenience, most recently with the launch of its new Incheon–Hanoi service.