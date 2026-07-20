A photo of a couple resting their bare feet on the headrests of the seats in front of them at a movie theater has drawn widespread criticism online. "What did the next person to sit there ever do to deserve that?" was among the reactions from internet users.

On Monday, a photo showing a man and a woman watching a film with their bare feet propped on the headrests of the seats ahead of them spread across an online community forum.

The person who posted the photo said they had long doubted such inconsiderate behavior actually existed — until now. "Before the movie started, only the woman had her feet up, but once it began, the couple put their feet up together," the poster wrote.

The seats in front of the pair were empty at the time.

Online commenters called it a selfish act that showed no consideration for moviegoers who would occupy those seats in later showings.

Reactions ranged from "They have zero basic manners in a public place" and "They say couples start to resemble each other — did they pick up each other's rude habits too?" to "What did the next person to sit there ever do to deserve that?" Some also called on theater staff to intervene.