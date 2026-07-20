American YouTuber IShowSpeed's chance encounter with BTS at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has gone viral after he celebrated the moment with a spontaneous backflip.

IShowSpeed posted a roughly 30-second video on his social media Sunday showing him greeting BTS at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where the World Cup final was held.

He ran into the group while walking inside the stadium and immediately asked if he could take a photo, screaming "Oh my God" and jumping up and down.

BTS member j-hope spotted him from a distance and called out "IShowSpeed," visibly delighted to see him.

IShowSpeed hugged j-hope first, then went down the line embracing leader RM, V, Suga, Jin and Jungkook one after another.

Surrounded by the members, he suddenly paused — "Hold on, hold on" — and launched into a backflip, drawing loud cheers from the group.

The members all gathered for a group photo at his request. When RM told him, "I'm a total fan — we watch your videos," IShowSpeed shouted back, "I'm a real fan. A big fan. We're all huge fans."

After shaking hands and parting ways, he turned to the camera and could barely contain himself: "I'm losing my mind — we just met BTS."

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., is an American YouTuber and internet broadcaster known to fans simply as "Speed." He has built a following for his unpredictable on-stream behavior, including sudden outbursts and impromptu backflips.

BTS performed as co-headliners at the World Cup final halftime show, sharing the stage with global stars including Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and Coldplay.

Through their agency Big Hit Music, BTS said they were "honored to perform at the first-ever halftime show of a World Cup final," adding that it felt like a dream to "share a message of love alongside such incredible artists and children for such a meaningful cause."