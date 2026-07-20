Lee Chan-jong, a dog trainer known for his appearances on SBS's "Animal Farm," has been cleared of sexual misconduct charges after a legal battle spanning four years and five months.

On Sunday, a video titled "Hello, I'm trainer Lee Chan-jong" was posted to the YouTube channel "Animal Farm Ajeossi Lee Chan-jong x Han Jae-woong's Jaekki Chan."

The video showed Lee heading to court to hear the second-instance verdict in his groping trial. "My family suffered because of these false charges, and it was incredibly hard," he said. "Today is the day a four-and-a-half-year fight finally ends."

Lee was indicted in 2023 on charges of repeatedly groping a production assistant in her 30s, identified only as A, on six occasions between July 2021 and February 2022 — in a car and at an office, among other locations. He maintained that A had fabricated the allegations after receiving disciplinary action for workplace harassment. Public opinion turned sharply against him, however, and he faced criticism for allegedly causing secondary harm to the accuser. He was edited out of "Animal Farm" and other programs he had appeared on.

After more than three years of courtroom battles, the outcome proved to be a reversal. Lee was acquitted at both the first and second trials.

Emerging from the courtroom after hearing the second-instance ruling, Lee said, "It went well. The court dismissed the prosecutors' appeal and I was acquitted again. The truth has been proven."

"She claimed I had done six wrongful acts," Lee said. "If even one had been proven, I would have been a criminal. But I was acquitted on all six counts. When I heard the court dismiss the prosecutors' appeal, my legs gave out."

Outside the courthouse, Lee embraced his wife and daughter, who had been waiting for him. "Dad would never do something like that," he told his daughter. "You've been through so much." His daughter broke into tears, saying the ordeal had weighed heavily on her and that she had struggled with the stares of those around her. His wife said, "We never doubted you for a moment," as she cheered him on. Lee looked at them, his face flushed.

"If I hadn't been able to prove the truth, I don't think I could have gone on," Lee said. "When this all broke out, my family was the first thing on my mind. I'm grateful they believed in me. It was because of them that I was able to get through it."