Lotte Duty Free announced Monday it will sell "Lotte Hotel Kimchi."

The product was developed from the recipes and expertise of Mugunghwa, the hansik restaurant at Lotte Hotel Seoul with more than 40 years of tradition. It uses domestically sourced produce, including napa cabbage and red pepper powder.

The lineup was designed with traveler convenience and portability in mind, comprising seven items — two mini kimchi bundle sets, four container-type products and a napa cabbage kimchi pouch. Sales began Friday at the Gimpo Airport store, with the Incheon Airport Terminal 2 store set to follow from Aug. 12.

"As the first and exclusive duty-free retailer to offer Lotte Hotel Kimchi, we will expand our differentiated K-food product lineup to deliver a new shopping experience and strengthen our competitiveness in the food category," a Lotte Duty Free official said.