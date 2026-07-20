United Airlines is launching a new premium economy seating option that removes the middle seat and adds a shared fixed table, giving window and aisle passengers more room to spread out.

According to CBS News, the carrier will introduce the new seating configuration within its Economy Plus fare tier on new Airbus A321XLR aircraft starting in the second half of 2026.

The setup eliminates the middle seat from a standard three-seat economy row, freeing up extra space for the two remaining passengers on either side. United plans to equip 50 A321XLR aircraft with dedicated rows in this configuration.

In place of the vacant middle seat, a large fixed table will be installed for shared use by the window and aisle passengers. The arrangement builds on the roughly 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of additional legroom already included in standard Economy Plus seats, offering a wider and more comfortable environment overall.

"We designed this for long-haul international travelers to stretch out more comfortably in the window and aisle seats," the airline said, adding that the table features a soft leather-like finish and a fixed structure with two built-in cup holders.

The middle seat has long been considered the least desirable spot in economy class when three passengers sit side by side. Some travel experts have suggested that window and aisle passengers should yield the armrests as a courtesy to the person in the middle.

The new Economy Plus option addresses that discomfort while also reflecting a broader airline industry trend toward seat segmentation — giving passengers the option to pay more for a meaningfully better experience within economy class.

United's A321XLR aircraft will begin domestic US service this fall, with international routes scheduled to follow in early 2027. Pricing for the new Economy Plus seats will be announced closer to launch.

United has also announced plans to introduce a "United Relax Row" service that converts economy seats into a flat-bed configuration. The airline said it continues to invest across its fleet "to offer customers more choices and value."