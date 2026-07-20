Industrial robot maker Yuilrobotics has joined forces with Samsung Welstory to push into the food and beverage robot automation market. The two companies plan to accelerate their entry into the foodtech sector by expanding cooperation beyond F&B facility automation to include joint technology development.

Yuilrobotics said Monday it signed an MOU with Samsung Welstory on July 13 to expand robot automation and pursue joint technology development in the food and beverage sector.

The agreement aims to build a strategic cooperation framework between the two companies in food and beverage operations and robot manufacturing and deployment, and to strengthen their respective business competitiveness.

Under the MOU, the two companies will work to expand the introduction of robots and automated equipment at food and beverage facilities, conduct joint patent research and filing using robotic automation equipment, broaden cooperation with robot manufacturers, academic institutions and government agencies, and share information and personnel. The companies plan to establish detailed action plans and continuously identify new areas for collaboration.

"We plan to expand the application of robot automation technology in the food and beverage sector on the back of this agreement," a Yuilrobotics official said. "We will continue to broaden the scope of cooperation into various other industries."

Yuilrobotics is widely regarded in the industry as a robotics company that SK Group may eventually take control of. According to a regulatory disclosure last April, SK Battery America — the US subsidiary of SK On — signed a call option agreement entitling it to acquire a 23 percent stake in Yuilrobotics held by CEO Kim Dong-heon at 28,000 won ($19) per share. The option is exercisable for up to five years from the date the contract was signed.

If the option is exercised, SK Battery America would rise from its current position as the second-largest shareholder to become the largest. Industry watchers have also raised the possibility that SK Group could strategically leverage Yuilrobotics to bolster battery factory automation and smart factory capabilities.