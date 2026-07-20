Hyundai Motor's Grandeur drew the most consumer attention in the new-car quote market during the first half of this year. The flagship sedan claimed the top spot in a segment long dominated by SUVs and recreational vehicles, while more consumers also explored both hybrid and electric vehicle options.

Modilcar, a real-time new-car quote comparison platform and subsidiary of AutoHands, said Monday that its analysis of first-half 2026 quote data showed the Grandeur generated the highest volume of quotes overall.

The Grandeur accounted for 10.85 percent of all quotes in the first half, narrowly ahead of the Kia Sorento at 10.84 percent. The Kia Carnival followed at 8.73 percent, with the Hyundai Motor Palisade at 7.28 percent and the Kia Sportage at 6.92 percent.

SUV and RV models — including the Sorento, Carnival, Palisade and Sportage — dominated the upper rankings. At the same time, sedans and compact-to-midsize models such as the Grandeur, Avante and Celtus also appeared in the top tier, reflecting broadly distributed demand across vehicle segments.

The Grandeur was the standout performer. While SUV preferences have been pronounced in the new-car market in recent years, the Grandeur overtook the Sorento to claim the top quote ranking in the first half. Quote volumes were highest in May, around the launch of the facelifted model, suggesting that consumer interest in the updated product translated directly into quote activity.

Among consumers who requested Grandeur quotes, a significant share considered the hybrid variant. Hybrid quotes accounted for 38.5 percent of all Grandeur quotes — roughly four in 10 prospective buyers. The upcoming The New Grandeur Hybrid, set for release in the second half of the year, also ranked among the top hybrid models by quote volume in the second quarter.

Broader interest in eco-friendly vehicles was evident across the full dataset. Hybrids and electric vehicles together accounted for 47.4 percent of all quotes in the first half of this year. In the second quarter alone, that combined share climbed to 51.2 percent, crossing the halfway mark.

The electric vehicle share also expanded. EVs made up 8.9 percent of all quotes in the first half of last year; that figure rose to 14.1 percent in the first half of this year. According to the Carisyou Data Research Institute, EV registrations in the first half of this year totaled 198,969 units, up 112.6 percent from 93,568 units in the same period last year.

A growing number of new-car buyers are factoring in not just the sticker price but also interest rates, subsidies, running costs and used-car residual values. Demand for side-by-side comparisons of the real ownership costs of EVs and hybrids appears to be driving more consumers to online quote platforms.

Among individual EV models, Tesla's Model Y led with a 17.33 percent share of EV quotes. The Model Y has held the top spot in EV quotes for three consecutive quarters since the fourth quarter of last year. The Kia EV3 ranked second at 12.91 percent, followed by the Kia EV5 at 10.14 percent.

In the hybrid segment, demand was concentrated in established popular models. The Kia Sorento Hybrid led by quote volume at 14.21 percent, followed by the Hyundai Motor Grandeur Hybrid at 12.60 percent and the Kia Carnival Hybrid at 11.23 percent.

"The first-half 2026 quote data shows that consumers continue to favor proven, popular models while also paying close attention to new launches and shifting market conditions," a Modilcar official said. "We will keep analyzing how consumers' vehicle evaluation criteria and market trends are evolving based on actual quote data, and continue to refine our personalized comparison quote service."