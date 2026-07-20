Woongjin Freelife has received a ministerial commendation from the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans in recognition of its contributions to promoting a culture of national patriotism and honoring fallen heroes.

According to the company Monday, Woongjin Freelife has held cemetery cleanup volunteer activities at Seoul National Cemetery every year since 2021, a social contribution program in which employees participate voluntarily. The company has now carried out the initiative for six consecutive years, commemorating fallen heroes and reflecting on the meaning of patriotism.

The company has also consistently taken part in major state ceremonial events. Woongjin Freelife is the only funeral services company in South Korea to have conducted a presidential state funeral. When national disasters occur, it deploys professional ceremonial and funeral support personnel on site to handle memorial services and assist bereaved families. The company has also participated in projects to repatriate the remains of victims of forced labor during the Japanese colonial period, supporting on-site remains recovery and ceremonial services both at home and abroad.

Since 2010, the company has provided free funeral services for foreign workers who die alone in South Korea with no next of kin. The initiative has drawn praise from inside and outside the industry for addressing gaps in funeral welfare and upholding human dignity.

As the funeral services industry moves beyond basic funeral offerings to expand its social contribution and public roles, Woongjin Freelife has continued its state ceremonial and patriotism-related activities. The company has broadened the public role of private funeral firms by drawing on its funeral service expertise to participate in state events, disaster response and veterans support projects.

"As a company that accompanies people in their final moments, we are deeply honored to take part in paying tribute to those who devoted themselves to the nation," a company official said. "We will continue to pursue a wide range of activities to spread a culture of patriotism and realize social value."

Woongjin Freelife is the top funeral services company in South Korea, with total assets of 3.28 trillion won ($2.21 billion) and accumulated prepaid deposits of 3 trillion won. Founded in 2002, the company has grown around funeral services and is now expanding into weddings, cruises, education and healthcare as it pursues a transition into a total life-care company.