SK Ecoplant said Monday that 18,000 people visited the show home for its "Uiwang Station SK View" apartment complex in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, in the four days since it opened. The strong turnout reflects prospective buyers' interest in the project's location directly in front of Line 1 Uiwang Station, planned transport upgrades including the Greater Seoul Rapid Express Railway (GTX)-C line, and the scale of the 1,857-unit branded complex.

Visitors who came to the show home from Thursday through Sunday expressed particular interest in the transit-oriented location and planned transport network expansions. The walkable proximity to schools — including Uiwang Deokseong Elementary School, Bugok Middle School and Uiwang High School — also drew attention.

Inquiries also came in about the residential environment centered on Wangsong Lake Park and the community facilities planned within the complex. The park features gardens, rest areas, a campsite and rail-bike trails, while Bugok Sports Park and Deokseongsan offer additional green space nearby.

Uiwang Station SK View is being developed by SK Ecoplant through the Uiwang Bugok-ga zone housing redevelopment project. The complex will rise on a site at 192-244 Samdong, Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, comprising 13 buildings ranging from three basement floors to a maximum of 34 above-ground floors, with unit types of 36, 45, 59 and 84 square meters in exclusive use area, for a total of 1,857 units. Of these, 820 units will be offered in the general pre-sale.

The subscription schedule begins Monday with the special supply, followed by first-priority subscriptions for residents of the local area on Tuesday, first-priority for other areas on Wednesday, and second-priority subscriptions on Thursday. Winners will be announced July 29, and contract signings will take place over four days from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13.

The complex sits directly in front of Line 1 Uiwang Station, offering direct access without transfers to major Seoul destinations including Seoul Station, City Hall and Yongsan. Drivers can also reach the Yeongdong Expressway via the Bugok interchange, and the Gwacheon-Bongdam Expressway and Seoul Metropolitan First Beltway via the Woram interchange.

A GTX-C line connecting Deokjeong in Yangju to Suwon — spanning 86.46 kilometers in total — is under development with a stop at Uiwang Station. Once open, travel time from Uiwang Station to Samsung Station in Seoul is expected to be around 20 minutes. About 3 kilometers away, the planned Uiwang City Hall Station will also serve the Indukwon-Dongtan double-track railway, which is targeting a 2028 opening.

Planned amenities within the complex include a fitness center, group exercise room, Pilates studio, golf practice range, screen golf room and table tennis hall. A guest room, shower facilities, hot and cold baths, a small library, reading room, study rooms and a residents' cafe are also planned.

A sales official for Uiwang Station SK View said the project drew large crowds throughout the weekend, including on the public holiday, driven by high expectations for a large-scale apartment complex carrying a major construction company's brand and its strong locational value.

Meanwhile, SK Ecoplant's "Define Artia" project in the Noryangjin New Town redevelopment in Seoul drew 1,638 applicants for 87 units in the first-priority subscription last month, excluding the special supply, for an average competition ratio of 18.8 to 1.