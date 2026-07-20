Kim Si-woo's bid for a maiden major title came up short at The Open Championship, the final major of the year.

Kim briefly held the outright lead after making two birdies on the front nine during the final round Sunday at Royal Birkdale Golf Club (par 70) in Southport, England, but four bogeys on the back nine cost him two strokes and ended his title challenge at the 154th Open Championship, which carried a purse of $17.75 million.

Kim finished at 6 under par, 274 total, to tie for sixth — his best result at a major, surpassing his tie for eighth at the 2025 PGA Championship. His share of the prize money came to $550,883 (about 820 million won).

The Claret Jug went to Ryan Fox of New Zealand, ranked 56th in the world. Fox, who won twice on the PGA Tour last year, carded a 10-under-par 270 to edge Cameron Young of the United States — who finished at 9 under, 271 — by one stroke, claiming his first major title at age 39 and taking home $3.2 million.

Fox became only the third New Zealand-born major champion in history, joining Bob Charles, who won The Open in 1964, and Michael Campbell, who won the US Open in 2005.

Sam Burns of the United States, who had led after the third round, dropped two shots to finish third at 8 under, 272.

Kim began the final round tied for second, two strokes off the lead. His tee shots repeatedly missed the fairway early on, limiting scoring opportunities, until he found his opening at the par-4 5th hole. His drive again strayed well left of the fairway, but he stuck a wedge from 45 yards to within 60 centimeters of the cup to tap in his first birdie.

At the par-4 6th, Kim rolled in a 5.5-meter putt from the edge of the green to make back-to-back birdies and take the outright lead by one stroke heading into the back nine.

Kim's steady play unraveled at the par-4 11th, where he drove into a fairway bunker and needed three shots to reach the green before two-putting for his first bogey. At the par-3 12th, he missed the green and failed to convert a 4.5-meter par putt, making it two consecutive bogeys.

Having surrendered his front-nine gains, Kim relinquished the outright lead and found himself in a four-way battle with Young, Fox and Burns. A 12-meter birdie putt at the par-3 15th just slid past the cup, and he dropped another shot at the par-4 16th to fall two behind the leader. His 3.7-meter birdie attempt at the par-5 17th ran past the hole, and he closed with a bogey at the par-4 18th.

Fox said he had spoken with his children by phone the night before. "They told me to bring home the trophy," he said. "It will be a wonderful gift to bring back to them."

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler of the United States charged with three birdies but could not retain his title, finishing tied for fourth at 7 under, 273, alongside England's Tommy Fleetwood.

Scheffler, the world No. 1, failed to win a single major this season. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland finished at 1 under, 279, to tie for 40th.

Im Sung-jae carded a 4-under-par 276 to finish tied for 14th.