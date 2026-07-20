As the use of generative AI spreads rapidly, the importance of personal data protection and defense against online trade fraud is growing. KOTRA is mobilizing university student ambassadors to bring data protection practices directly to small and medium-sized export companies.

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) announced Monday that it has appointed a group of "Personal Data Protection Supporters" and held an inaugural ceremony July 15 at its headquarters in Seocho-gu, Seoul, to promote a culture of data privacy.

The supporters were selected in partnership with the Korea Chief Privacy Officers association and consist of five university students majoring in personal data protection and information security. KOTRA said it plans to sharpen the reach of its privacy campaign by incorporating the perspective of younger people who are comfortable with AI and attuned to data privacy issues.

Over the next month, the supporters will inform small and medium-sized exporters about the importance of personal data protection and practical compliance guidelines. They will also review the data protection management practices of KOTRA's IT vendors and produce short-form video content, including Shorts, to run social media campaigns.

Their first activity took place in Daejeon on the day of the inaugural ceremony. The supporters traveled to the Daejeon Convention Center, where they briefed more than 20 companies attending the "International Contract Risk Management Course," co-hosted by the city of Daejeon and KOTRA, on data protection practices relevant to trade operations.

The session also covered how to defend against the growing threat of AI-based phishing and cyberattacks exploiting generative AI. Participants received guidance on email fraud and online trade scams that frequently target export companies, along with prevention strategies.

Small and medium-sized exporters are increasingly handling everything online — from finding overseas buyers and signing contracts to processing payments and confirming logistics. While this has improved operational efficiency, it has also heightened exposure to digital risks such as email account hijacking and fraudulent wire transfer requests. That is why data protection is no longer simply an internal security matter but is directly tied to real-world trade risk management.

KOTRA said it intends to use this initiative as a springboard to spread data protection education in more accessible ways. The agency plans to support the student supporters in producing content tailored to the practical needs of exporters and providing hands-on guidance that companies can apply immediately.

Ahn Young-ju, KOTRA's chief privacy officer and executive vice president, said the importance of personal data protection is growing as AI adoption and online transactions expand, and that the agency is stepping up its outreach and education on specific protective measures. "We will work to raise awareness of data protection and its importance in an accessible way by incorporating fresh ideas from university students through the supporters program, and to build a safe digital trade environment," she said.