Andy Burnham, leader of Britain's ruling Labour Party, officially takes office Monday as the country's 59th prime minister — just three days after winning the party leadership, one of the fastest ascents to the top job in modern British history.

Burnham was elected Labour leader at a special party conference on Friday, automatically confirming him as the next prime minister. Under Britain's parliamentary system, a change in the leader of the majority party triggers a change in prime minister without the need for a general election.

The handover begins when outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer formally submits his resignation to King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Monday, after which the king will invite Burnham to form a government, completing the transition.

Burnham is then expected to deliver his first address as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street, setting out his government's vision for the country.

According to an advance summary of the speech, Burnham will note that Britain has had six prime ministers in the past decade, citing the country's prolonged political instability, and will call for "responsible and stable politics."

"This is a moment for reflection and resolve," he is expected to say, acknowledging the economic and social difficulties facing Britain while pledging to "earn the world's trust through effective government and deliver real change in people's lives — giving them room to breathe."

Burnham becomes Labour's second prime minister since the party swept to power in the 2024 general election, following Starmer. He is the fourth Labour prime minister of the 21st century, after Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Starmer, and the sixth prime minister overall since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The leadership change came amid a deepening sense of crisis within Labour.

Starmer had led Labour back to power after 14 years in opposition, but his approval rating tumbled following a series of policy reversals, governance missteps and personnel controversies. The party suffered a heavy defeat in local elections, losing ground to the right-wing Reform UK, and Starmer ultimately announced his resignation under mounting pressure from within the party over fears of losing the next general election.

Burnham entered Parliament through a by-election last month, as pressure on Starmer to step down was intensifying, then ran unopposed in the leadership primary to claim both the party leadership and the premiership. The succession mirrors the 2007 handover in which Gordon Brown took over from Tony Blair without a general election or internal contest.

Known as "King of the North," Burnham built his reputation as Greater Manchester's metro mayor, championing devolution and public transport reform. He has proposed establishing a "second prime minister's office" in Manchester, expanding regional powers and strengthening public control over key infrastructure including housing, water and transport.

At the same time, he has pledged to maintain a business-friendly policy stance.

The new Burnham cabinet faces a formidable set of challenges: sluggish growth, a high cost of living, fiscal pressures, public service reform and deepening political polarization.