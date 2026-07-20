The black Tom Ford leather jacket that has become the signature look of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sold at auction for $960,000 — 16 times its presale estimate.

Sotheby's said Sunday that the jacket, bearing Huang's personal signature, fetched $960,000. The auction house had estimated the lot would sell for between $40,000 and $60,000, making the final price roughly 16 times the high estimate — and about 100 times the retail price of a new Tom Ford leather jacket.

Sotheby's said 45 collectors placed bids, adding that the response "exceeded even our most optimistic expectations."

Huang donated the jacket himself; it was the one he wore at a technology event in Taipei, Taiwan, on Oct. 18, 2023. A sports memorabilia authentication firm and a signature authentication specialist both confirmed it was the same jacket Huang wore at the event and that his signature on it is genuine.

Huang has consistently worn a black Tom Ford leather jacket at public events regardless of venue or season. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who swapped jackets with Huang at a conference in 2024, remarked, "This is secondhand, so it's worth even more."

All proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit Edge Institute, as organized by venture fund Long Journey Ventures. The Edge Institute operates Edge City, an experimental pop-up village where innovators, researchers, philosophers and artists temporarily live and work together.