One US soldier was killed and another wounded while disposing of unexploded remnants from an Iranian drone in Iraq. In Jordan, unidentified human remains were found that are believed to belong to a service member who went missing during Iran's attack on Friday.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday on social media that one soldier had been killed and another had sustained minor injuries in Iraq.

The accident occurred during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a one-way attack drone that Iran had launched and that was subsequently shot down. The wounded service member is receiving treatment and is not in life-threatening condition.

CENTCOM also said it had discovered unidentified human remains in Jordan, where Iranian forces carried out an attack on Friday, and that identification procedures were underway.

The Friday attack killed two US soldiers and left one missing. The newly discovered remains are widely believed to be those of the missing service member.

CENTCOM did not disclose the exact location of the attack, but foreign media reported that the target was Al-Azraq Air Base, a US military installation roughly 100 kilometers northeast of the Jordanian capital, Amman.