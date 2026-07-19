The melody of Arirang washed the Paris night sky in purple as BTS brought their European tour to a close, sending another seismic wave through the global music industry.

According to Big Hit Music, BTS headlined the final night of "BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN PARIS" at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday (local time).

The concert marked the group's return to the same stadium for the first time in seven years and one month, since the "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour in 2019. Over two nights, BTS drew 92,000 fans per show — 184,000 in total — setting a new record for the largest single-show audience in the group's history. French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife made a surprise appearance at the venue, underscoring the group's unrivaled cultural standing.

From Mexico and the US to London's Tottenham — every stadium sold out

The European tour carried the momentum built during BTS's earlier North and South American legs. From April through May, the group sold out a string of major North American stadiums — Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, venues in El Paso, Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, Stanford Stadium and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The European run proved equally historic. All 10 shows — spanning Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich and Paris — sold out the moment tickets went on sale, drawing a combined 717,000 fans. BTS became the first Korean act to perform at Brussels' King Baudouin Stadium and Munich's Allianz Arena. At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, they set an all-time record for the largest per-show audience at the venue.

The tour has demonstrated the boundless reach of BTS's musical identity.

Released in March, BTS's fifth studio album "Arirang" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with an overwhelming 641,000 units, making BTS the first K-pop group to hold the top spot for three consecutive weeks. The title track "SWIM" also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As the European tour peaked, Western charts responded with a wave of renewed interest. "Arirang" placed 20th on the UK Official Charts' top 40 best-selling albums of the first half of 2026, edging out Michael Jackson's "Thriller" at No. 21. Most albums on the list were anniversary or legacy releases; only six acts — including BTS, Olivia Dean and Harry Styles — had new releases this year.

Immediately after the Tottenham show, the album re-entered the UK Official Albums Chart at No. 35, extending its run to 17 consecutive weeks on the chart. A Korean-language version of the B-side "Normal," released as a surprise drop on Friday, shot to No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 69 countries — including the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany — within hours of its release.

Cities transformed by the economic ripple effect — 'a triumph of Korean identity'

Every city BTS visited was transformed into a hub of cultural and economic activity.

According to global real estate research firm CoStar, Madrid's hotel industry hit an all-time high in revenue per available room (RevPAR) in June, when BTS performed there, with occupancy approaching 89.5 percent on the opening night. In London, the group united fans from around the world through "BTS THE CITY ARIRANG," a city-wide festival that wove the Thames, the British Museum and other major landmarks into the story of the artists.

At every venue, crowds joined in mass sing-alongs of Arirang that crossed national borders, while local fans filled the stadiums in hanbok and waving South Korean flags. International media were equally effusive in their praise.

French daily Le Monde called BTS "the driving force that elevated K-pop to the top of the global music industry," adding that the group had "returned from their hiatus with a stronger bond and a clear confidence in their own cultural identity." German newspaper Welt described them as "a defining example of a cultural force that has moved beyond the Western-centric mainstream."

After the Paris shows, the members addressed the crowd in French, promising to return. "In this romantic city, home to the greatest ARMY, we felt everything we love — we will definitely be back," they said. Jin, who carried the torch at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was particularly moved. "The memory of walking the beautiful streets of Paris with you is still vivid," he said. "Thank you for making this a wonderful day by welcoming us back like this."

BTS to headline first-ever halftime show at a World Cup final

The close of the European tour leads directly into a new chapter of history. BTS will take the stage as co-headliners of the halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, held at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey on Sunday (local time) — Monday in Korean Standard Time.

The performance will be the first halftime show ever staged at a World Cup final in the tournament's 104-year history, placing BTS alongside pop icons such as Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber.

The historic show, curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin and produced by Global Citizen, is set to be broadcast live to more than 1 billion viewers worldwide.