Actor Ko Kyung-pyo chipped a tooth while filming a variety show, but pressed on with the shoot anyway.

The incident unfolds in an episode of MBC's variety program "Nolleocosteo" airing Sunday at 9:10 p.m., in which Ko joins broadcaster Noh Hong-chul, chef Choi Kang-rok and travel content creator Ppanibottle at a mobile amusement park filled with unusual rides.

According to the production team, Ko suffered the unexpected injury in the middle of the amusement park during filming.

He kept his composure, handled the situation on the spot and then continued riding a modular classic roller coaster and a horror-themed attraction.

The roller coaster's rough ride reportedly had Ko repeatedly passing out and coming to, drawing laughs from those on set.