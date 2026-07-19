North Gyeongsang Province announced Sunday that "Gangchi Island," a locally produced animated series, will premiere on Netflix on Aug. 10.

Season 1 will drop on Aug. 10, with Season 2 following in September. Production on Season 3 is set to begin in the second half of the year.

"Gangchi Island" follows a group of novice sea lion sorcerers attending a magic school off the coast of Dokdo as they grow into master wizards sworn to protect the ocean.

North Gyeongsang Province has been promoting the series through multiple channels, including a dedicated "Gangchi" screening channel aboard Ulleung Cruise cabins, themed spaces and merchandise sales.

The province is also moving quickly to expand overseas, having signed licensing deals with companies in China and Taiwan.

"The Netflix release of 'Gangchi Island' will be a great opportunity to prove the competitiveness of North Gyeongsang's cultural content to the world and to raise awareness of Dokdo, our territory," North Gyeongsang Governor Lee Cheol-woo said. "We will grow it into a leading cultural IP for the province through broadcasts across various domestic and international platforms and on-site marketing."