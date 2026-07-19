Amid continuing armed conflict between the United States and Iran, the US has advised its citizens to avoid Aqaba International Airport and the port in Jordan. South Korea's government also urged its nationals in the Middle East to cut short unnecessary stays and leave the region as soon as possible.

The US Embassy in Amman announced Sunday on X that Americans should "avoid Aqaba International Airport and the port due to a specific and credible threat." The embassy also advised US citizens to refrain from visiting those facilities and from entering military bases in Jordan.

Jordan's government, however, denied that an evacuation order had been issued. Government spokesperson Mohammad al-Momani said through the state-run Petra news agency that "Aqaba airport and port are operating normally and no potential threats have been identified in recent hours."

The advisory reflects the growing risk of attacks on US military facilities and assets in the Middle East as armed conflict between Washington and Tehran has intensified in recent weeks.

Earlier, US Central Command announced Friday that two American service members were killed and one went missing at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan following an Iranian ballistic missile and drone strike.

South Korea's government also moved to safeguard its nationals amid the rising regional tensions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs convened a joint situation review meeting Sunday, chaired by Second Vice Minister Kim Jin-a, bringing together 17 overseas missions in the Middle East — including those in Iran and Israel — to assess safety measures for Korean nationals and vessels in the region.

"Armed conflict between the United States and Iran has continued for more than a week, and civilian facilities in the region are now coming under attack," Kim said, urging the missions to "actively recommend that short-term visitors leave as soon as possible unless they have urgent business."

The ministry also called on missions to keep emergency contact networks updated and disseminate safety notices promptly, while urging travelers to exercise particular caution given the possibility of flight cancellations and airspace closures.