Daegu Mayor Choo Kyung-ho on Sunday visited the Duryu Water Purification Plant area and Seonam Sinsi Market in Dalseo-gu — both chronic flood zones — to assess flood preparedness and review response systems aimed at preventing repeat inundation.

The inspection was a follow-up to an emergency meeting on heavy rain and heat waves held Saturday with district and county officials and relevant agencies, at which Choo ordered preemptive action for flood-prone areas and vulnerable facilities, saying "not a single casualty must occur."

At the Duryu Water Purification Plant, Choo received a briefing from the Dalseo-gu deputy district mayor on tailored flood-prevention measures for the Seonam Sinsi Market area and the maintenance status of drainage facilities. He then inspected the operation of large water pumps installed near the market to prevent flood damage, alongside Dalseo-gu District Mayor Kim Yong-pan and other officials.

Moving on to Seonam Sinsi Market, Choo carefully checked the installation and operation of floodgates inside the market. He also met with merchants to explain the city's flood and storm preparedness measures and listened to their concerns.

Meanwhile, Daegu has been pursuing short- and medium-term measures since the Seonam Sinsi Market flooding of July 17 last year, following an analysis of its causes.

Short-term measures include forced drainage using pumps in front of the Duryu Water Purification Plant, early activation of the Wolseong drainage pump station, pre-positioning of water pumps at Seonam Sinsi Market, a rental program for adjustable floodgates, and advance deployment of dredging vehicles.

"As I emphasized at Saturday's emergency meeting, the top priority in disaster response is the lives and safety of citizens," Choo said. "When a heavy rain advisory is issued, we will immediately activate on-site response systems and concentrate all administrative resources on preemptive action for flood-vulnerable areas to prevent a recurrence."