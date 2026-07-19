Keimyung College University has successfully concluded the UK government's Turing Scheme program, again demonstrating its capacity for global educational cooperation.

The university said Sunday that it ran the 2026 Turing Scheme program for 16 students from Capital City College (CCC) in the United Kingdom over 15 days from June 30 to July 14, combining visits to South Korea's advanced industrial facilities with major-specific education and cultural experiences.

This year's program was designed to give participants a firsthand look at South Korea's industrial competitiveness alongside its regional culture.

Students visited world-class industrial sites — including the Pohang Steel Works (Posco), Hyundai Motor Company in Ulsan and Samsung Mobile Gallery in Gumi — where they experienced advanced manufacturing processes and industrial technology. On campus, they took part in skill sessions tailored to their respective fields of study, gaining practical, hands-on education.

The program also included six cultural excursions, among them a heritage tour of Gyeongju, the ancient capital of the Silla Kingdom, and the Daegu Chimaek Festival, giving participants a broad introduction to Korea's history, contemporary culture and regional traditions.

"We will continue to expand cooperation with outstanding overseas educational institutions so that students from both countries can grow into globally competent talent with an international perspective," President Park Seung-ho said.